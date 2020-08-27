Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases 2,096 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,586 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. AXA increased its position in shares of Walmart by 32.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,773,000 after acquiring an additional 82,775 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 88.3% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 36.3% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Walmart by 24.3% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,629 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Walmart by 340.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,166 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.12.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $10,483,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,019,141 shares in the company, valued at $249,040,850.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 259,605 shares of company stock valued at $32,361,425 over the last quarter. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $5.93 on Thursday, hitting $136.63. 39,463,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,337,912. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $139.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.31.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

