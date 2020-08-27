Founders Financial Securities LLC Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 39,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 86,839 shares in the company, valued at $24,749,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,693 shares of company stock worth $8,224,159 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $278.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,553. The company has a market cap of $137.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $174.80 and a 12-month high of $289.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.91%.

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Argus raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.47.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

