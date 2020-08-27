Founders Financial Securities LLC Sells 139,595 Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lessened its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) by 63.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139,595 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 14,814 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 20.8% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 12,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 36.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 55,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 15,031 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 14.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

NYSE JRO traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $8.18. 138,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,056. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $10.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

