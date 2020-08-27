Founders Financial Securities LLC Sells 1,445 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Founders Financial Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 572.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 89,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,810,000 after acquiring an additional 76,420 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,444,000. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $161.24. The stock had a trading volume of 19,857,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,324,039. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.52 and its 200 day moving average is $162.59. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $134.45 and a one year high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.