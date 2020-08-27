Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Stock Price Down 6%

Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) shares fell 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.77 and last traded at $7.77. 4,716,525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 3,553,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRO. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Fearnley Fonds lowered Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.92 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Pareto Securities lowered Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.93 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.64.

The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRO. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 592,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 218,478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Frontline by 397.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 236,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,529,000. Institutional investors own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

