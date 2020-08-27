Fsd Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) Trading 7.4% Higher

Fsd Pharma Inc (NYSE:HUGE)’s share price traded up 7.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.16 and last traded at $3.05. 1,331,428 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 257% from the average session volume of 372,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fsd Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

Fsd Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.32.

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc, produces medical cannabis in Canada. The company focuses on the development of indoor grown pharmaceutical grade cannabis; and research and development of various cannabinoid-based treatments for central nervous system disorders and autoimmune diseases of the skin, GI tract, and musculoskeletal system, such as chronic pain.

