Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 854,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,757,000 after acquiring an additional 50,397 shares during the period. Bank of Marin acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $354,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 55.4% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 57,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 20,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $304,000. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $65.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,441,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,008,147. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.16. The firm has a market cap of $82.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.31.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

