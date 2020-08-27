Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts recently commented on SXYAY shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Shares of SXYAY stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.50. 52,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,117. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.07. Givaudan has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $23.95.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and tile grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade external insulation finish systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

Recommended Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.