Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) fell 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $4.79. 3,998,529 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 2,481,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

GOGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Gogo in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Gogo in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.81.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $386.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.22.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.04) earnings per share. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was down 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Gogo Inc will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gogo by 64.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,635,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,670 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 273.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 619,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 453,184 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Gogo by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 268,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

