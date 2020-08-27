Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Down 6.8%

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE)’s stock price was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.37 and last traded at $14.52. Approximately 661,771 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 687,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.58.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GPRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Green Plains from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut Green Plains from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Green Plains from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Get Green Plains alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $566.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.15.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.48. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $417.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Green Plains Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $64,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,774.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $50,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,391 shares in the company, valued at $468,085.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 25,000 shares of company stock worth $341,550. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.