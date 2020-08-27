GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of GrowGeneration Corp (OTCMKTS:GRWG) dropped 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.30 and last traded at $14.05. Approximately 11,349,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 470% from the average daily volume of 1,989,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of GrowGeneration in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GrowGeneration presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $669.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.90 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. GrowGeneration had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Merida Capital Partners, Lp sold 120,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $878,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darren Lampert sold 125,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $2,066,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,238,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,479,248.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 696,974 shares of company stock valued at $7,541,207 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,366,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,000,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,156,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,860,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. Institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates retail hydroponic stores. It offers farming soil, hydroponic equipment, lighting, plant nutrients, and various other products. The company serves home growers of organic vegetables and fruits, do-it yourselfers, and growers in the cannabis related markets.

