Gs Investments Inc. Has $3.41 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Gs Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,550 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 2.7% of Gs Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 238.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.07.

DIS stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.18. 8,413,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,498,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.17 billion, a PE ratio of -210.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

