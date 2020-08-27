Gs Investments Inc. Sells 55 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Gs Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,541 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 2.6% of Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Adobe by 256.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective (up from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $44.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $528.49. The company had a trading volume of 7,738,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,434. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $448.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.74. The stock has a market cap of $253.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.91. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $533.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total value of $5,134,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $7,755,781.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total transaction of $6,248,279.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,449,914.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,411 shares of company stock worth $44,327,655 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

