Gs Investments Inc. Sells 85 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Gs Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,927 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.7% of Gs Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $605,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,549,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total value of $887,441.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,261,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $11,910,059. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.88.

Shares of COST stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $344.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,727,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,804. The company has a market cap of $152.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $331.26 and a 200-day moving average of $310.82. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $346.11.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

