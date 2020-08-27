Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Shares Down 6.2%

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR)’s stock price dropped 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 2,856,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 5,736,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

GPOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of Gulfport Energy from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Gulfport Energy has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.54.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.75 million, a PE ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 6.45.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 311.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $132.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPOR. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23,850 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 18,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

About Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

