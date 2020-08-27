Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HJLI) were down 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 42,142,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 845% from the average daily volume of 4,459,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total value of $72,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,361,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,135.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Company Profile

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a development stage medical device company, develops and sells biological tissue solutions to treat patients with coronary, vascular, end stage renal, and peripheral arterial diseases in the United States and Europe. The company develops and manufactures implantable cardiovascular bioprosthetic devices for patients with cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial and venous disease, and end stage renal disease.

