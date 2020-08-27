Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW)’s stock price rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.89 and last traded at $6.76. Approximately 478,313 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 963,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

OSW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Haymaker Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haymaker Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair raised Haymaker Acquisition from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haymaker Acquisition has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

Get Haymaker Acquisition alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $345.88 million and a PE ratio of 14.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Haymaker Acquisition stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) by 83.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,789 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.17% of Haymaker Acquisition worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Haymaker Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:OSW)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haymaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.