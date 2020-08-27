Hendley & Co. Inc. Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 194.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,044 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 3.8% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,104,075,000 after buying an additional 2,724,092 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,175,000 after acquiring an additional 291,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,644,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,489,000 after acquiring an additional 185,460 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,594,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,277,000 after purchasing an additional 195,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,136,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.87.

PEP traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,076,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,567,190. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.13 and a 200-day moving average of $133.25. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $191.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

In related news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,148.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,088.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.