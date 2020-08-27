Hendley & Co. Inc. Has $2.32 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 889.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.07.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.98. 3,648,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,652,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.75. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.