Hendley & Co. Inc. Has $4.94 Million Stock Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Hendley & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Air Products & Chemicals comprises approximately 2.3% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Marin lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 1,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 26.1% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 11.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 177.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,167,000 after purchasing an additional 42,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter worth $622,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APD shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.69.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $293.96. 522,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,061. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $284.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.91. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $299.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 65.29%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

