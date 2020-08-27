Hendley & Co. Inc. Has $6.96 Million Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hendley & Co. Inc. cut its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,991 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 3.3% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Adobe by 256.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total value of $6,248,279.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,449,914.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.52, for a total value of $1,927,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,227,424.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,411 shares of company stock valued at $44,327,655. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE traded up $44.06 on Wednesday, hitting $528.49. The company had a trading volume of 7,738,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,434. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $533.70. The company has a market cap of $253.50 billion, a PE ratio of 69.72, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Griffin Securities upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.