Hendley & Co. Inc. Has $672,000 Stock Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Hendley & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $19,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,199,461.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KO traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,353,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,045,443. The firm has a market cap of $206.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.13. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.05.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

