Hendley & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Hendley & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Corning makes up approximately 1.5% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Corning by 79.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,344,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $890,295,000 after acquiring an additional 19,190,516 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Corning by 120.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,835,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $202,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370,587 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 47.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,762,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $123,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,345 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Corning by 148.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,126,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,673,000 after buying an additional 1,271,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,255,000. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $888,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,134.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 94,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $2,949,412.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 186,762 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,645. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GLW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

Corning stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.78. 2,852,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,101,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.83 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.35 and a 200 day moving average of $25.12. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $33.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Corning had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

