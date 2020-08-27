Hendley & Co. Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Hendley & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.65. 3,472,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,581,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.22. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $79.31. The stock has a market cap of $67.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CL. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $3,137,058.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,082.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Huston sold 84,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $6,552,967.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,405,013.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,206 shares of company stock worth $19,617,943 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

