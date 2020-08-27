Hendley & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Hendley & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,786,892,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,091,668,000. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $694,253,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $640,167,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $451,485,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.77. 8,640,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,816,119. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.51.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

