Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.24

Hennessy Advisors Inc (NASDAQ:HNNA)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.24 and traded as high as $8.84. Hennessy Advisors shares last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 1,530 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $63.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. This is a positive change from Hennessy Advisors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hennessy Advisors stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors Inc (NASDAQ:HNNA) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.42% of Hennessy Advisors worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile (NASDAQ:HNNA)

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

