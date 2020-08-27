Hermitage Offshore Services (NYSE:PSV) Shares Up 60%

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV)’s share price shot up 60% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.56. 12,129,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 762% from the average session volume of 1,407,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Separately, BTIG Research cut Hermitage Offshore Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th.

Get Hermitage Offshore Services alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.73.

Hermitage Offshore Services (NYSE:PSV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15). Hermitage Offshore Services had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 36.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 million during the quarter.

Hermitage Offshore Services Company Profile (NYSE:PSV)

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. operates as an offshore support vessel company. As of June 6, 2019, it had a fleet of 23 vessels, including 10 platform supply vessels, 2 anchor handling tug supply vessels, and 11 crew boats. The company's vessels primarily operate in the North Sea or the West Coast of Africa.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Hermitage Offshore Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermitage Offshore Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.