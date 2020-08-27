HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Shares Down 4.1%

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) shares dropped 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 2,171,683 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 3,868,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

HPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of HighPoint Resources from $0.25 to $0.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.14.

The company has a market cap of $74.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 306.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HighPoint Resources Corp will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 50,492 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 30,164 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 401.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125,240 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR)

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

