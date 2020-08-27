Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Shares Up 7.9%

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV)’s stock price shot up 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.28 and last traded at $22.20. 340,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 998,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.57.

Several research firms recently commented on HGV. TheStreet cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nomura cut their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 5.52.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.29 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 418.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $948,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 94,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

