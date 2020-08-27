HiTech Group Australia Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:HIT)

HiTech Group Australia Limited (ASX:HIT) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$1.33. The stock has a market cap of $55.55 million and a P/E ratio of 18.02. HiTech Group Australia has a 52-week low of A$0.84 ($0.60) and a 52-week high of A$1.70 ($1.21).

HiTech Group Australia Company Profile

HiTech Group Australia Limited provides recruitment services for permanent and contract staff to the information and communications technology (ICT) industry in public and private sectors in Australia. Its permanent recruitment services comprise the search and selection of candidates for full time employment; and ICT contracting services include the provision of ICT professionals for temporary and other non-permanent staffing needs of clients for specific projects in system development, infrastructure support and cloud integration, operation, and other skill sets.

