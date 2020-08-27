HiTech Group Australia Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:HIT)

HiTech Group Australia Limited (ASX:HIT) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$1.33. The stock has a market cap of $55.55 million and a P/E ratio of 18.02. HiTech Group Australia has a 52-week low of A$0.84 ($0.60) and a 52-week high of A$1.70 ($1.21).
HiTech Group Australia Company Profile
