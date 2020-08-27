Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Home Depot by 28.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,072 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $77,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Home Depot by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,402 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 27.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,304,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $990,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Home Depot by 21.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,387,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $819,146,000 after acquiring an additional 774,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $5.80 on Wednesday, hitting $291.93. 3,990,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,300,374. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.12. The company has a market cap of $308.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $267.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.33.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

