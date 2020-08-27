Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Shares Up 7%

Houston American Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)’s stock price shot up 7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.52. 1,641,346 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 198% from the average session volume of 550,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Houston American Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Houston American Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston American Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.