HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.16-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.10. HP also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.50-0.54 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on HPQ. ValuEngine lowered HP from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on HP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen started coverage on HP in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a market perform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on HP from $22.50 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded HP to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.88.

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.70. 14,391,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,563,326. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.41. HP has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.96.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 295.77% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that HP will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. HP’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $747,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,729.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores bought 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $222,345.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 80,500 shares of company stock worth $1,249,835. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

