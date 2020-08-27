HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.16-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.10. HP also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.50-0.54 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on HP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on HP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded HP from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded HP to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. HP currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 14,391,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,563,326. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.41. HP has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 295.77% and a net margin of 5.27%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HP will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. HP’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores bought 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $222,345.00. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $279,990.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,835. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

