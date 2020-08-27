Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $6.95 Million Stock Position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,905 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $6,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMTD. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 259.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 113,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,750 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 37,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

AMTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. TD Ameritrade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.85.

NASDAQ:AMTD traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $39.05. 4,107,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,334,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.19 and its 200-day moving average is $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $53.99.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.02%.

In related news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $426,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,140,972. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

