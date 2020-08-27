Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of RenaissanceRe worth $6,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 43.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 29.8% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.43.

RNR stock traded up $4.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $185.65. The stock had a trading volume of 272,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,764. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.27 and a 1-year high of $202.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.10.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.