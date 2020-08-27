Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) shares rose 8.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.87. Approximately 333,335 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 608,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

ICD has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Independence Contract Drilling to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Independence Contract Drilling in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Independence Contract Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.78.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.81) by $1.08. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 55.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling Inc will post -15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICD. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 31,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

