Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.55

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.55 and last traded at $11.64, with a volume of 152540 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.97. The company has a market cap of $210.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This is a positive change from Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China’s previous annual dividend of $0.60. Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China’s dividend payout ratio is 25.41%.

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IDCBY)

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services primarily in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

