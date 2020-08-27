Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.55

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.55 and last traded at $11.64, with a volume of 152540 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.97. The company has a market cap of $210.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IDCBY)
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services primarily in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.
