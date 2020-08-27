Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.51

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.51 and traded as high as $27.40. Infineon Technologies shares last traded at $26.66, with a volume of 2,121 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Infineon Technologies to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.21.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.