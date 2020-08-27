Information Services (TSE:ISV) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.67

Information Services Corp (TSE:ISV)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.67 and traded as high as $17.68. Information Services shares last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 4,800 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Information Services from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Information Services from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Get Information Services alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.25 million and a P/E ratio of 16.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 75.33%.

In other news, Director Anthony Robert Guglielmin acquired 2,500 shares of Information Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.50 per share, with a total value of C$36,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$145,000.

Information Services Company Profile (TSE:ISV)

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registries, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles, including changes of ownership and the registration of interests in land; land surveys directory that plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.