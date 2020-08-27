Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Stake Trimmed by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSP. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Insperity in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Insperity by 3,076.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Insperity by 788.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Insperity by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Insperity during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Insperity stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.61. 211,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,475. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Insperity Inc has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $107.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.36.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.45. Insperity had a return on equity of 741.70% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $993.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insperity Inc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Insperity from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Insperity from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 79,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total value of $5,498,764.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 717,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,544,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James D. Allison sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $212,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,680.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,973 shares of company stock worth $6,020,746 over the last three months. 6.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

