Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Raised by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,703 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 0.7% of Ethic Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 71,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 59,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Intel by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 604,282 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,737,000 after purchasing an additional 233,871 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 23,854 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,562 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.40. The company had a trading volume of 24,394,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,689,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.34 and its 200-day moving average is $57.23. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

