Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Up 5.4%

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) shares shot up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.84 and last traded at $7.65. 435,486 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 460,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TILE shares. BidaskClub cut Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Interface from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Interface from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on Interface from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Interface has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

The firm has a market cap of $434.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.54.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.70 million. Interface had a positive return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. Interface’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.52%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Interface by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,148,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,803,000 after buying an additional 353,113 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 51,262 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 898,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 20,801 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Interface by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,826,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,925,000 after buying an additional 76,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

