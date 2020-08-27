Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) Receives $19.07 Average PT from Brokerages

Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.07.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XENT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intersect ENT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:XENT traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.82. The stock had a trading volume of 121,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,757. The company has a market capitalization of $615.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.29. Intersect ENT has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $31.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 11.28 and a quick ratio of 10.29.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENT. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 249.3% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 436,600.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

