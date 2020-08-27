Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,159 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,644 shares during the period. Intuit makes up about 2.0% of Quilter Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Quilter Plc owned 0.05% of Intuit worth $40,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,168,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,098,802,000 after purchasing an additional 76,677 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,973,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,373,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,259 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Intuit by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,812,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $646,907,000 after purchasing an additional 265,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Intuit by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,795,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $643,012,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Intuit by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,418,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $556,244,000 after purchasing an additional 97,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $308.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.24.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $345.00. 1,879,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $360.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 43.50%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

