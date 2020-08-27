Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Shares Down 6.7%

Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)’s share price traded down 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.38. 4,076,447 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 3,981,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.60 price target on shares of Inuvo in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inuvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inuvo stock. Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 315,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Vista Capital Partners Inc. owned 0.64% of Inuvo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, provides data-driven platforms that automatically identify and message online audiences across video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native devices, channels, and formats in the United States. The company's digital marketplace allows advertisers and publishers the opportunity to buy and sell advertising space in real time.

