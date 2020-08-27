Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Bank of Marin

Bank of Marin reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 2.5% of Bank of Marin’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 42.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded up $6.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $291.96. The company had a trading volume of 41,972,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,179,090. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.95. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $292.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.424 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

