IOST (IOST) Price Reaches $0.0069

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One IOST token can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, IDEX, GBX Digital Asset Exchange and Cobinhood. IOST has a total market capitalization of $103.89 million and $85.61 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007302 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00043294 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $644.82 or 0.05613386 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00031638 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00048960 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,052,965,816 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,124,425,470 tokens. IOST’s official website is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, HitBTC, BitMart, Koinex, Coineal, Ethfinex, Bitrue, Kyber Network, Livecoin, WazirX, IDAX, Upbit, Cobinhood, OTCBTC, Zebpay, Huobi, DragonEX, Vebitcoin, Bithumb, Binance, BigONE, ABCC, DigiFinex, Kucoin, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Hotbit, Bitkub, DDEX, GOPAX, CoinBene, BitMax and CoinZest. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

