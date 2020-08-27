iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Cabana LLC

Cabana LLC cut its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 878,936 shares during the period. Cabana LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLT. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.03. 8,275,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,278,375. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.47. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $134.45 and a 12-month high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

