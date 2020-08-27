iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,112,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,517 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $106,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 411.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,910,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,997 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,519,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,225,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,328,000 after buying an additional 441,215 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,122,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,451,000 after buying an additional 388,079 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,122,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,095,000 after buying an additional 1,225,270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,604 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.42 and a 200 day moving average of $94.25.

